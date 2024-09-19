ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dissolution comes a week after the state House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to their tenure, which was initially set to expire on September 8.

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This is in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature. The dissolution comes a week after the state House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to their tenure, which was initially set to expire on September 8.

The extension, the lawmakers said, is aimed at ensuring continuity in local governance. Local government elections are scheduled to take place on October 26.

Gov. Yusuf directed the caretaker chairmen to hand over leadership to their respective Directors of Personnel Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councilors,” Yusuf stated.

He expressed gratitude to the caretaker chairmen for their contribution to the development of their areas and hinted at potential future collaboration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

We warned you all about APC - Datti tells Nigerians amid economic hardship

We warned you all about APC - Datti tells Nigerians amid economic hardship

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

APC created the crisis in PDP, they always have a mole within us - Bala Mohammed

APC created the crisis in PDP, they always have a mole within us - Bala Mohammed

Gunshots rent the air as EFCC attempts to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge

Gunshots rent the air as EFCC attempts to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Leadership]

Nasarawa Speaker pushes for assembly complex renovation amid hunger crisis

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

What Nigerians stopped buying since Tinubu became President [Thenation]

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]

My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo