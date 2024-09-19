Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

This is in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature. The dissolution comes a week after the state House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to their tenure, which was initially set to expire on September 8.

The extension, the lawmakers said, is aimed at ensuring continuity in local governance. Local government elections are scheduled to take place on October 26.

Gov. Yusuf directed the caretaker chairmen to hand over leadership to their respective Directors of Personnel Management.

“This dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councilors,” Yusuf stated.