Gov Yusuf backs peaceful protest, invites protesters to Kano Govt House

Yusuf made this known while addressing stakeholders, including business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at Government House in the North-West State on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The pledge comes on the eve of the commencement of a 10-day nationwide protest over economic hardship and hunger in the country.

Some Nigerians on social media have been mobilising the citizens for D-Day for weeks despite push-backs from the Federal Government and security agencies.

While appealing to organisers to drop the plan and embrace the offer of a dialogue on the issues, the government also warned that the planned protest may be hijacked by those with sinister motives.

Governor Yusuf backs peaceful protests

Yusuf, while assuring the peaceful citizens of his support, vowed to personally receive them at the Government House on Thursday.

He emphasised that protest is a democratic right of Nigerians but urged the protesters to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the demonstration.

"I want the protesters to carry out their procession with caution, as some criminal elements plan to hijack the protest. If you embark on a peaceful procession, I will receive you, and if you wish, I’ll join you,” he said.

Yusuf appeals to intending protesters

However, the Governor appealed to aggrieved Kano residents to shun the planned protest as credible intelligence has revealed that some elements are planning to seize the opportunity to destroy the state.

“We have received credible intelligence that certain disgruntled individuals are recruiting thugs to incite trouble in the state.

