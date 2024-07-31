ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yusuf backs peaceful protest, invites protesters to Kano Govt House

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Governor warned those who wish to join the protest to refrain from engaging in behaviour that could be exploited by people with destructive intentions.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Yusuf made this known while addressing stakeholders, including business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at Government House in the North-West State on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The pledge comes on the eve of the commencement of a 10-day nationwide protest over economic hardship and hunger in the country.

Some Nigerians on social media have been mobilising the citizens for D-Day for weeks despite push-backs from the Federal Government and security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appealing to organisers to drop the plan and embrace the offer of a dialogue on the issues, the government also warned that the planned protest may be hijacked by those with sinister motives.

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for planned protest [Vanguard News]
Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for planned protest [Vanguard News] Pulse Nigeria

Yusuf, while assuring the peaceful citizens of his support, vowed to personally receive them at the Government House on Thursday.

He emphasised that protest is a democratic right of Nigerians but urged the protesters to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want the protesters to carry out their procession with caution, as some criminal elements plan to hijack the protest. If you embark on a peaceful procession, I will receive you, and if you wish, I’ll join you,” he said.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State Pulse Nigeria

However, the Governor appealed to aggrieved Kano residents to shun the planned protest as credible intelligence has revealed that some elements are planning to seize the opportunity to destroy the state.

“We have received credible intelligence that certain disgruntled individuals are recruiting thugs to incite trouble in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I assure you that the government will not tolerate such actions. Instead, I extend an invitation to those who wish to demonstrate to come to the Government House, where I will be happy to listen to their grievances and engage in constructive dialogue,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police strike agreement with protest organisers in Edo hours before D-Day

Police strike agreement with protest organisers in Edo hours before D-Day

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Gov Yusuf backs peaceful protest, invites protesters to Kano Govt House

Gov Yusuf backs peaceful protest, invites protesters to Kano Govt House

Protest organisers' lawyer Adegboruwa begs youths to reduce demonstration to 1 day

Protest organisers' lawyer Adegboruwa begs youths to reduce demonstration to 1 day

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Police prevent bomb attack in Lagos hours before nationwide protest

Police prevent bomb attack in Lagos hours before nationwide protest

Lekki residents express worries ahead protest, deploy security protocols

Lekki residents express worries ahead protest, deploy security protocols

Why FG is worried about nationwide protests – Minister

Why FG is worried about nationwide protests – Minister

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike