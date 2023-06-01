The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf also approved the appointment of Dr Rahila Mukhtar as Executive Secretary of the Kano State Healthcare Contributory Management Agency (KCHMA) and Malam Hassan Danbaffa as Managing Director of the Kano State Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA).

Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf [KNSG]
Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf [KNSG]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary Bature Tofa in Kano.

Yusuf also approved the appointment of Dr Rahila Mukhtar as Executive Secretary of the Kano State Healthcare Contributory Management Agency (KCHMA) and Malam Hassan Danbaffa as Managing Director of the Kano State Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA).

Others are Malam Ibrahim Yakubu as the Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and Malam Abdulkadir Abdussalam as the Accountant -General of Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thegovernment said a date for the swearing-in ceremony of the appointees would be announced soon to enable them assume the new responsibilities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Tinubu, APC, INEC oppose admission of Atiku’s documents in evidence

Tinubu, APC, INEC oppose admission of Atiku’s documents in evidence

Ex- Imo Chief of Staff lauds Tinubu on fuel subsidy

Ex- Imo Chief of Staff lauds Tinubu on fuel subsidy

Subsidy removal is in the interest of Nigerians, says ex minister Adegoroye

Subsidy removal is in the interest of Nigerians, says ex minister Adegoroye

Tobacco kills 8m people globally every year , says WHO

Tobacco kills 8m people globally every year , says WHO

Gender advocate urges parents to educate girls about menstrual circle

Gender advocate urges parents to educate girls about menstrual circle

Bauchi gets new NSCDC commandant

Bauchi gets new NSCDC commandant

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others