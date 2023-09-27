ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor emphasised the importance of embodying the values of tolerance, humility, modesty and generosity.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (Credit: PM News)
This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Ismaila Misili, Director General, Press Affairs, Government House Gombe and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

As we commemorate this great day, let us continue to emulate the noble messenger of Allah in our actions, interactions, and relationships for the betterment of our society.”

” I urge the Muslim community to draw inspiration from the Prophet’s teachings of service, peaceful co-existence and exemplary leadership''.

The governor emphasised the importance of embodying the values of tolerance, humility, modesty and generosity, all of which were exemplified by the life and teachings of the Prophet. He also called for continued prayers for the peace, well-being and prosperity of Gombe State and the entire nation.

The celebration of Maulud should strengthen our faith and unite us as a people coming together to pray for unity, peace, progress and stability in our beloved state and nation, as we strive for growth and development,” he said.

The governor urged leaders and the entire citizens to contribute their best efforts toward the overall peace, unity, development and prosperity of society. Yahaya further urged citizens not to despair in the face of the current economic challenges facing the country.

He said citizens should rather look forward with hope and optimism, especially with the numerous programmes being rolled out by the government to revamp the socio-economic spheres of the state and nation in general.

He stressed the need for tolerance among the diverse people of the state, irrespective of their differences, and implored everyone to uphold the relative peace and tranquility that Gombe State enjoyed.

He emphasised that his administration would spare nothing in clamping down on all forms of crimes and criminalities to safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

