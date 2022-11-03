Gov Yahaya presents N173.697bn budget to Gombe Assembly

While presenting the budget, Yahaya said it was in line with his administration’s desire to continue offering service to the people of Gombe beyond 2023.

According to him, to continue providing for the development needs of the people of Gombe State in 2023, we proposed a budget of N173,697, 242 billion.

“This is made up of N71.85 billion for recurrent expenditure, which represents 41.4 per cent, and N101.84 billion for capital expenditure, representing 58.6 per cent of the total budgeted sum.”

Yahaya said that the state government in 2023 plans to generate the sum of N100.61 billion as recurrent revenue, and the sum of N74.70 billion as capital receipts.

On the performance of the 2022 budget, Yahaya said the overall budget performance stood at N92.76 billion as at Sept. 30, representing 60 per cent of the total budget.