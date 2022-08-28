Gov Yahaya mourns Emir of Funakaye

Yahaya described the traditional ruler’s death as a monumental loss not only to his emirate but the entire state and nation.

“Gombe State has indeed lost one of its finest traditional rulers, who worked relentlessly with other royal fathers in the state and offered counsels and fatherly guidance for the peace, unity, growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

He described the late emir as a humble, decent and down to earth traditional ruler, who

cared for his subjects as well as the unity and progress of the state, describing his 16 month’s reign as remarkably eventful.

The governor, therefore, on behalf of the government and people of the state, commiserate with the royal family, people of Funakaye Emirate, the Chairman of Gombe state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu -Abubakar III, over the loss.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the late royal father Aljannat Firdaus.

NAN reports that the late Emir of Funakeye was installed by Gov. Yahaya in May, 2021.