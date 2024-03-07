ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that his administration prioritised payment of the backlog to ensure justice for workers who had sacrificed their time to serve the state.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Recommended articles

Yahaya stated this in Gombe on Thursday while presenting cheques to state and local government retirees. He stated that on his assumption of office in 2019, his administration inherited a backlog of gratuity owed to state and local government retirees amounting to ₦21 billion.

He stated that his administration prioritised payment of the backlog to ensure justice and fairness for workers who had sacrificed their time to serve the state.

On the current payment, Yahaya said: “In this round of payment, we are paying ₦5.44 billion to both state and local government retirees. The state government will settle the backlog of 2018 retirees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the case of our local government areas, the payment is implemented based on individual resources, with financially capable local governments able to settle more of such obligations than their less capable counterparts.

“In this regard, Kwami, Funakaye and Nafada Local Government Areas are able to clear all their backlogs; Akko, Billiri, Dukku and Shongom are to settle the ones for 2014 and 2015 retirees.

“Balanga and Yamaltu Deba are to clear the backlogs of 2013 and 2014 retirees; while Kaltungo and Gombe are to clear the one for 2013 retirees only.

“This approach will go a long way in entrenching prudence and accountability, because it is only fair for each local government to bear its own burden,” he said.

The governor said payment of gratuities and pensions was part of the reforms adopted by his administration to reposition the civil service in the state. He said another measure adopted to reform the civil service was the introduction of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the reforms were to revitalise the service and make it more efficient.

“We also implemented promotions in the civil service, with both nominal and financial implications,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians