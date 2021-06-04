Gov Uzodinma sacks Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants
The governor said the move became necessary in order to freshen up his team.
Announcing the dissolution during a meeting at the Government House, Owerri, the governor thanked his former aides for their services to the state.
Speaking shortly after the dissolution, the commissioner for information and strategy, Chief Declan Emeluba, disclosed that the dissolution was necessitated by the recommendations of the committee set up to appraise the performance of each SA and SSA and possibly give way for robust leadership and optimum service delivery.
The dissolution arrives barely a month after 20 of the 28 commissioners in Imo were relieved of their positions.
