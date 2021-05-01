Gov Uzodinma accuses aggrieved politicians of sponsoring militants to make Imo ungovernable

Uzodinma said the attack on his home state which left some security aides dead was one of the ploys by ‘enemies of the state’ to distract his government and strike fear into the people of Imo state.

The governor while speaking in a broadcast to mark the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration said the sponsors of the attacks wanted a state of emergency to be declared in Imo.

He, however, assured the people that the security agencies were closing in on the attackers and their sponsors.

Uzodinma also said that the attacks on the state were because of his resolve that the resources of the state should be used for the welfare of the people, adding no amount of attacks on the state would deter him from working for the growth of Imo state.

He said, “You would have noticed that disgruntled politicians in concert with militants and other criminal elements have unleashed violence in our state known traditionally for its peace and hospitality.

“Unable to contain themselves over the developmental strides of our administration in just one year, these enemies of our state have devised devious ways of not only distracting us but striking fear in our citizens. Some of them have even come out to unmask their real intention which is to make the state ungovernable.

“Let me assure the good people of Imo State that investigations to unmask the sponsors of these security breaches in the state have reached an advanced stage. Very soon the long arm of the law will expose and prosecute them

“Recall that at the onset of this administration, these same people had vowed to make the state ungovernable for us. Our only crime against them is our resolve to hand over the state and its resources to the people as the true owners. While I sympathize with them over their feeble and futile efforts at intimidating us, let me declare here that the state will employ all lawful machinery at its disposal to crush criminality.

“Last Sunday’s attempt to burn down my country home was just their Lilliputian way of sending the message that Imo State is insecure. As always, they failed woefully. The government in collaboration with all the security agencies is more than capable to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state. I swore an oath to that. I will never shirk this sacred responsibility.

“It is quite unfortunate that despite the impressive progress we have recorded in the first year in office, some people have failed to appreciate the glaring evidence everywhere that Imo State has taken a turn for the better. This group of fifth columnists has therefore elected to disrupt the peace of the state. Although their actions are quite regrettable, it is my duty as the Governor of the state to ask everyone to sheath the sword and make room for development.”

The governor warned that days of mindless criminality in the state were over.