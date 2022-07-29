Gov Sanwo-Olu loses aide in auto crash at Maryland

According to several reports, Sanyaolu died in a lone auto crash during the early hours of Friday, July 29, 2022.

The incident reportedly happened around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the deceased's vehicle rammed into an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booth located around the cantonment.

Osanyantolu said, ”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.

“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyaolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.

“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty (Officer Musa).

“The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described Sanyaolu's death as a personal loss to him and the Lagos State Government, as well as the deceased family, friends, Lagos APC and tertiary institutions within the state.

The Governor said: “the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must thank God that Omotayo Sanyaolu made a positive impact during his short but eventful lifetime. He served our party, APC passionately and meritoriously as a Youth Leader and contributed to its victory in many elections.

“Tayo as my Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Affairs was very instrumental to the Greater Lagos agenda. He contributed positively to issues affecting the youths and students in the state.