The governor, represented by his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the unit would assist the state to provide intensive care for not only COVID-19 patients, but also other infectious diseases.

“Before now, LASUTH had to make do with a quarantine/holding bay, which was opened in August for suspected COVID-19 patients.

“More than 200 suspected cases have been seen and over 30 patients admitted for treatment and some transferred to other isolation centres across the state for intensive care and observation as the case may be,” he said.

The governor said that based on the situation, the state saw a need to have an isolation bay in LASUTH for confirmed cases.

Sanwo-Olu commended the hospital for the initiative, while also saluting the bravery and dedication of health workers in supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.

According to him, the battle against the pandemic is far from being over; though, the state had achieved success in managing the pandemic and witnessed a decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The governor advised residents not to relent in observing all COVID-19 protocols needed to reduce transmission of the disease, and indeed its defeat in the state, and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to ensure constant washing of hands, physical distancing, wearing of nose masks, and other non-pharmaceutical measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

He promised the state government continued support to the healthcare workers and the state’s healthcare system.

Also, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, said it was agreed that LASUTH, as a tertiary health facility, should only handle complicated cases of COVID-19 patients.

Abayomi lauded LASUTH management for heeding the advice through the provision of intensive care units for patients.

He advised citizens to remain on guard, saying COVID-19 was not yet over, adding that the government’s efforts to reduce rate of transmission had helped to remove panic in communities.

Commenting, Dr Richardson Ajayi, Chairman, Governing Board, LASUTH, said that the centre would provide safe treatment to patients and also ensure the protection of health workers.

Also, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, commended the state government, sponsors, health workers and other critical stakeholders for their supports in delivering the centre.

Fabamwo said that the centre was sponsored by Idowu Obasa, and urged other members of public and corporate organisations to emulate his stride toward making LASUTH a world class tertiary healthcare facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20 bed facility has four intensive care unit, with high-tech medical equipment and personnel to provide specialised high care services to confirmed patients.