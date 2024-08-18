Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

According to Sanwo-Olu, the economic value of the Mushin and Onipanu area will experience a major turnaround with the inauguration of the rail infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that the Mushin flyover is the last of the five overpasses built along the Red Line corridor.

The project, undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has brought traffic relief to motorists and commuters connecting Agege Motor Road from Onipanu.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has solved congestion and delays associated with railway level crossing at the Ogunmokun axis.

”The Mushin overpass is strategically important for ease of movement and connectivity within Mushin and Onipanu communities, opening new routes to Agege Motor Road, Post Office Road, and Ogunmokun axis.

”This infrastructure has brought not only traffic improvement but also huge economic value to the area. With this new infrastructure, we have ensured there is minimal disruption on the Red Line corridor.

”For us, we have kept our promise to the citizens and made their lives better. The quality of infrastructure we have provided is about making the lives of our citizens better, improving their means of livelihood and quality of life,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor said that though houses were affected during the demolition of structures to give way for the bridge, all affected persons were duly compensated.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We compensated everyone, that’s why there’s no disagreement whatsoever, and we are glad that everyone is thriving.

”We’re keeping all our promises. We’re ensuring that the Greater Lagos we promise you that life, you can see it, the benefit is to our citizens. This is not a toll bridge.

”We work 24/7 in Lagos State. Thank you very much. It’s now my honour to declare open this overpass, Mushin Overpass, for the use and benefit of our citizens in Lagos and to the glory of God."

Sanwo-Olu also said that a journey of thirty minutes can now be achieved in seven minutes thereby saving man hours and travel time.

He said, ”It will save economic time, instead of going far to make a turn, time management is a valuable asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This is not a bridge in which you need to pay anything. This is public goods in action by the government. This is public funds being put together by the government, and it enhances and improves the total quality of life for our citizens.”

He expressed gratitude to residents of the areas, as well as LAMATA, and the engineering company that got the job done in good time.

Sanwo-Olu described the success of the construction of the bridge as a testament to the promise made and delivered.

NAN reports that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line, spans 37 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo.