Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates bus terminal in Mafoluku

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the Mafoluku Bus Terminal in the vicinity of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

L-R: Managing Director/CEO, Planet Project Limited, Mr Abiodun Otunola; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and Representative of the MD, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) & Director Account, Mrs Adenike Aboderin, during the cutting of the tape to commission the Mafoluku Bus Terminal, on Wednesday. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
The Mafoluku Bus Terminal was fully built by the state government, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said that the terminal was a gateway station that would serve Mafoluku, Oshodi, and Ajao Estate environs, providing bus connections primarily to Oshodi Transport Interchange, Ikeja Bus Terminal, Mile 2 and other parts of Lagos.

He said that the Mafoluku Terminal would also provide a means of connection to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and the domestic wing of the airport.

According to him, the project represents government’s objective of providing an integrated intermodal transport system through public and private investments under the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He said the state government’s partnership with the Federal Government on the project was borne out of the need to ramp up transport infrastructure around international gateway areas, thereby providing a common place for commuters and commercial vehicles to meet.

”The bus terminal we are commissioning today is the outcome of the partnership between Lagos State and the Federal Government, represented by FAAN.

”The construction of bus terminals and shelters is a crucial aspect of our Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) through which we have delivered and commissioned bus terminal in Oyingbo and launched Oshodi-Abule Bus Rapid Transit stations and corridor.

”Our collaboration with the Federal Government on this project is a solid example of public and public partnership, and reiterates the importance of thinking outside the box to meet the needs of our citizens.

”I am delighted to officially open this purpose-built structure to serve commuters in the local and international airports community and adjoining communities.

”Route services will be run from this terminal to make it a hub for local and international travellers,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that both LAMATA and FAAN would be operating transportation franchises in and out of the Mafoluku terminal.

He said that while LAMATA would operate passenger bus services to Mile 2 and Oshodi, FAAN would run the local and international airports passenger services.

The governor disclosed that more bus terminals would be delivered in the coming months in Agege, Ojota and Ajah under the first phase of the implementation of BRI.

He said that the government would soon complete the BRT corridor of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, while working to scale up infrastructure for bus corridors and two interchanges in Marina and Mile 2.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, represented by Director of Finance, Mrs Nike Aboderin, said that the project was a significant milestone in partnership.

Yagudu said that the terminal would provide organised distribution of passengers to and from international carriageways.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said that the bus terminal was built on a land of 7,952 square metres, which was provided by FAAN.

Akinajo said that the edifice had a tarmac that could accommodate 27 high occupancy vehicles and drop off zone.

The terminal has facilities, including ticketing and sitting area, control room, cafeteria, public conveniences, commercial areas staff offices, ATM gallery and IT department.

She said that the terminal also had repair workshop area where buses would be maintained, in addition to fire equipment and traffic safety equipment.

”The vision is to build functional and comfortable bus terminals that will provide the passengers an excellent travel experience as they either board or alight from buses.

”Commuters in these environs who used to go to the Ikeja Bus Terminal and the Oshodi Transport Interchange now have access to reliable and best-in-class transport services available at their doorsteps,” Akinajo said.

