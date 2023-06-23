ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Sani pledges non-interference with activities of Kaduna State Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event was organised with support from Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), under the theme, "Understanding the Context, Peculiarities, Practice and Procedure in the House for effective delivery of mandates."

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, making a presentation at a three-day post-inauguration induction programme for members of the 10th Kaduna State House of Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday
Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, making a presentation at a three-day post-inauguration induction programme for members of the 10th Kaduna State House of Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday

Sani, who stated this in Abuja, at a three-day post-inauguration induction programme for members of the 10th Kaduna State House of Assembly, appealed for a strong working synergy with the lawmakers.

The event was organised with support from Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), under the theme, “Understanding the Context, Peculiarities, Practice and Procedure in the House for effective delivery of mandates.”

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the governor called for a working synergy between the legislature and executive for a stronger relationship.

This, according to him, will enable the executive and legislative arms of government to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He stressed that a harmonious working relationship between the legislature and executive would benefit the state more and enable both arms if government to succeed in their duties and responsibilities.

“It is for this purpose that I appointed a Deputy Chief of Staff (Legal and Legislative Matters) to act as a link and with a view to strengthening this relationship.

“I want to assure you that on the part of the executive, we shall continue to give you maximum support and co-operation to ensure mutual respect and cordial relationship.

“When you are in your executive sessions, discuss issues on how to improve the State through harmonious relationship with the executive and not how to fight and bring it to a standstill.

“When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. Let us not subject the good people of our State to that predicament.

“Posterity will judge us in bad light if we fail to use our mandates to make life better for our people,” he said.

The governor said that the induction marks an important step in the legislative work of the State Assembly.

According to him, the induction will significantly increase the lawmakers’ understanding of their roles and responsibilities in the democratic process.

Earlier, Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Yusuf Liman (Makera-APC), assured Gov. Sani of a cordial relationship with the executive arm of government for a smooth governance processes.

Liman commended PERL for organising the induction programme to prepare State Assembly members for the tasks ahead.

He noted that the lawmakers have a sacred duty to make relevant laws for peace, order, and good governance for the development of the state.

“We also have a responsibility to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

“We must work together as a team, irrespective of party affiliations, to deliver on our mandates and meet the expectations of our constituents,” he said.

He assured fellow legislators of his support for a successful tenure of the 10th Assembly in Kaduna State.

Clerk of the House, Hajiya Sakinatu Idris, reminded the lawmakers of the huge responsibility entrusted on them and urged them to discharge their duties with diligence, integrity and patriotism.

Idris, a legal practitioner, urged the lawmakers to uphold the principles of democracy, accountability, and transparency in their legislative activities.

She explained that the objective of the induction programme was to improve the knowledge of returning lawmakers on legislative practices and procedures.

She added that it was also organised for new members of the State Assembly to have a better understanding of the rudiments of legislative practice and procedure.

Earlier, PERL State Lead Facilitator, Mr Abel Adejor, said that the governance programme of UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, supported State Assemblies across the country in the last seven years.

Adejor explained that the support was on the appropriation processes, executive-legislative dialogue, budget scrutiny retreat, public hearings, and citizens’ inputs into Bills.

He added that other areas included strengthening the Public Accounts Committee to scrutinize and audit government accounts for effective service delivery and understanding Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

“Others are induction of new lawmakers and review of the Induction Manual for 36 State Houses of Assembly, among others.

“PERL will continue to provide technical support to the Kaduna State House of Assembly to carry out its activities and oversight functions effectively for the common good of residents of the state,” he said.

