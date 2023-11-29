ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Payment of the exam fees was an effort to encourage indigenous students who sat for their various final examinations including WAEC, NECO, NBAIS, and NABTEB.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

Alhaji Mukhtar Abdulmumini, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Planning and Research Department of the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, disclosed this in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulmumini disclosed this during the fourth quarter meeting of the social protection Technical Working Group (TWG). The meeting, which was in line with the social protection policy, was supported by the UNICEF, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Abdulmumini, within the period, ₦,370.9 million was spent on 20,269 students who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He added that ₦,992.9 million was approved for 48,385 students who sat for the National Examination Council (NECO).

“Also, the sum of ₦27.9 million was paid for 1,878 who sat for the National Board for Arabic and Islamic (NBAIS) examination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said ₦4.5 million was paid for those students that sat for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) exams. According to him, amount spent for the payment of final examinations for the state’s indigenes in this quarter alone is more than 1.3 billion.

He said payment of the examination fees was an effort to encourage the indigenous students who sat for their various final examinations including WAEC, NECO, NBAIS, and NABTEB.

Abdulmumini further revealed that in an effort to reduce the rate of unemployment and boost education in the state, the government had recruited 7,325 new teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within the period, no fewer than 350 evaluators received training on Essential Quality Assurance Skills for teachers.

“The government has also procured chemistry materials to 30 schools at ₦26 million.

“Katsina state, in collaboration with UNICEF and in their effort on climate change, granted 150,000 to 25 schools in five LGAs each.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The grant will be used for the prevention of desert encroachment and erosion through planting trees in their schools and to take other measures.

“The disbursement of the grant is the first phase, the second phase will be disbursed very soon and is ₦100,000. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

The benefiting LGAs include Bindawa, Funtua, Bakori, Kaita and Jibia,” Abdulmumini said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso

Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso

Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

FG plans to provide 1 million low-cost housing units for vulnerable citizens

FG plans to provide 1 million low-cost housing units for vulnerable citizens

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills