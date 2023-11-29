Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Alhaji Mukhtar Abdulmumini, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Planning and Research Department of the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, disclosed this in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulmumini disclosed this during the fourth quarter meeting of the social protection Technical Working Group (TWG). The meeting, which was in line with the social protection policy, was supported by the UNICEF, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

According to Abdulmumini, within the period, ₦,370.9 million was spent on 20,269 students who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He added that ₦,992.9 million was approved for 48,385 students who sat for the National Examination Council (NECO).

“Also, the sum of ₦27.9 million was paid for 1,878 who sat for the National Board for Arabic and Islamic (NBAIS) examination.”

He said ₦4.5 million was paid for those students that sat for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) exams. According to him, amount spent for the payment of final examinations for the state’s indigenes in this quarter alone is more than 1.3 billion.

He said payment of the examination fees was an effort to encourage the indigenous students who sat for their various final examinations including WAEC, NECO, NBAIS, and NABTEB.

Abdulmumini further revealed that in an effort to reduce the rate of unemployment and boost education in the state, the government had recruited 7,325 new teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

“Within the period, no fewer than 350 evaluators received training on Essential Quality Assurance Skills for teachers.

“The government has also procured chemistry materials to 30 schools at ₦26 million.

“Katsina state, in collaboration with UNICEF and in their effort on climate change, granted 150,000 to 25 schools in five LGAs each.

“The grant will be used for the prevention of desert encroachment and erosion through planting trees in their schools and to take other measures.

“The disbursement of the grant is the first phase, the second phase will be disbursed very soon and is ₦100,000. ”

