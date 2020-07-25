The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Osun State, Hon Adedayo Adewole, says the government of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is not just hell bent on achieving short term goals of massive food production and security, but also working to revitalize the agriculture value chain for greater benefits to the state.

The agenda which is targeted at consolidating on the achievements of the immediate past administration, he says, seeks to tap into the numerous opportunities in the agricultural processing sector to aid the development of the sector.

Adewole believes that the initiative will engender further growth, while yielding economic results for the state.

“We are working very hard in spite of the lean financial resources, to see ways where food production and security will be guaranteed in the state. We are mindful of the fact that most of our farmers are peasant farmers. We will always encourage them and seek ways of achieving greater prosperity," he said.

“The government has always contributed its quota to the welfare of farmers. For the 2020 planting season flagged off by Mr. Governor recently, we distributed quite a number of hybrid cassava seedlings and other farming inputs to farmers in partnership with the IITA. We are not looking back, we will ensure we do more," Adewole added.

The commissioner also said the Osun government is also encouraging farmers who are into livestock, crops, fishery, among others; "while looking closely into processing, marketing and commerce. We have a holistic plan and we are committed to achieving the set out goals.

“The Osun State extension services and workers have also contributed to this success by making available improved seedlings, teaching of good food processes, better herbicides and pesticides.”

Adewole said since the inception of the present administration, over 2 million birds have been produced in the Osun Broilers Outgrowers Production Scheme (O’BOPS II).

The commissioner noted that the scheme has attracted the interest of other states.

“With the current data, over 1.5 million birds have been produced so far and a guarantee of 100 million for farmers with up to 8 cycles for 98-100 farmers.

"If not for COVID-19, we would have done much more. As soon as the pandemic subsides, we are putting more resources into the scheme.

“We also know that Osun is second in southwest Nigeria in cocoa production and we are hoping for the rehabilitation of our old cocoa plantation in partnership with CRIN. This year, Osun sold the cheapest cocoa seedling at the rate of N30 in the country. This is as a result of the governor’s resolve for us to do better and be at the forefront in the industry.

“On the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria, about 1,342 participants were provided with cassava stem, 2,033 farmers for maize planting, giving a total of about 3,500 farmers.

"N500 million is involved in the ABP where farmers are linked with CBN for prospective farming in cotton, fish and oil palm. The aim is to see 15,000 people get involved in agriculture in the state in line with the vision of the federal government.”