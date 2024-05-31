ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Otu splashes ₦10m gift on Super Eagles star for AFCON success

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Otu commended Moffi for representing Cross River admirably and serving as a role model for Nigerian youths.

Gov Otu splashes ₦10m gift on Super Eagles star for AFCON success
Gov Otu splashes ₦10m gift on Super Eagles star for AFCON success

Recommended articles

Moffi played a cameo role in the Super Eagles's run to the final, coming on as an extra-time substitute against South Africa in the crunch Semi-Final match and converting his penalty kick in the shoot-out victory.

Apparently, his contribution hasn't gone unnoticed, especially by the governor of his state of origin.

In the company of his younger brother and father, Moffi received the cash gift in Calabar, Cross River capital, during his visit to the Governor on Friday, May 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otu lauded the OGC Nice of France striker for being a good ambassador of the state and for serving as a positive role model for the youth.

The politician promised continued support for the Super Eagles star and stressed his administration's dedication to youth and sports development to provide opportunities and reduce restiveness in the state.

“I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond,” the governor said.

“Like you, we have so many talents across the State and we will continue to create opportunities for them to blossom,” Otu said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otu splashes ₦10m gift on Super Eagles star for AFCON success

Gov Otu splashes ₦10m gift on Super Eagles star for AFCON success

Concerns as labour starts indefinite strike Monday over minimum wage fiasco

Concerns as labour starts indefinite strike Monday over minimum wage fiasco

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

2 friends dragged to court for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of petrol

2 friends dragged to court for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of petrol

Hunters demand better recognition after busting kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest

Hunters demand better recognition after busting kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest

Why we performed creditably under Tinubu’s administration – Olympic Committee

Why we performed creditably under Tinubu’s administration – Olympic Committee

Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle

Police at crossroads over conflicting court orders on Kano emirship tussle

Nigeria needs you - Minister tells 1,793 matriculants of petroleum institute

Nigeria needs you - Minister tells 1,793 matriculants of petroleum institute

Military declares 11 suspects wanted over recent attacks in Plateau

Military declares 11 suspects wanted over recent attacks in Plateau

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

One of the shops sealed by NAFDAC in Abuja on Friday [NAN]

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners