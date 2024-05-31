Gov Otu splashes ₦10m gift on Super Eagles star for AFCON success

Moffi played a cameo role in the Super Eagles's run to the final, coming on as an extra-time substitute against South Africa in the crunch Semi-Final match and converting his penalty kick in the shoot-out victory.

Apparently, his contribution hasn't gone unnoticed, especially by the governor of his state of origin.

In the company of his younger brother and father, Moffi received the cash gift in Calabar, Cross River capital, during his visit to the Governor on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Otu lauded the OGC Nice of France striker for being a good ambassador of the state and for serving as a positive role model for the youth.

The politician promised continued support for the Super Eagles star and stressed his administration's dedication to youth and sports development to provide opportunities and reduce restiveness in the state.

“I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond,” the governor said.