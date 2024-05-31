ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Otu pays off ₦55 billion inherited debt in 12 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor achieved this through prudent management of resources.

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]
Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Recommended articles

Addressing newsmen at a dinner to give his administration’s stewardship, on Thursday night in Calabar, Otu said that the government achieved this through prudent management of resources.

“These are debt we met and which we must begin to pay if the state is to move forward,” he said.

The governor also refuted ₦220.20 billion debt burden purportedly owed by the state published by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The DMO had said that the state recorded an 8% increase in domestic debt profile after the present government borrowed the sum of ₦16.15 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the DMO, the state debt burden rose from ₦204.05 billion to ₦220. 20 billion in six months.

“On the much talked about debt burden of the state, I wish to clarify that the error that was caused by the Budget Office of the Federal Ministry of Finance has been corrected and the adjusted figure shall be uploaded on their website soonest,” he clarified.

Otu also said his government had reactivated the state reserve fund account, which at present has a balance of ₦3.7 billion.

“We have also initiated the process of valuing critical assets of the state; which will invariably expand our investment portfolio,” he stated.

The governor said further that the state had introduced full automation of revenue collection. The essence, according to him, was to monitor major revenue-generating ministries, departments and agencies as well as block leakages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otu said that the automation of the system was also to facilitate the deployment of necessary measures to collect revenue from micro and small businesses in rural areas across the state.

“From June 2023 to May 2024, the State internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has grown by 60.6% to ₦36.3 billion,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Court grants ₦5m bail to Chioma Okoli in Erisco Foods online commentary case

Court grants ₦5m bail to Chioma Okoli in Erisco Foods online commentary case

New market place is unconducive - Niger traders lament closure of Madalla market

New market place is unconducive - Niger traders lament closure of Madalla market

Governor Otu pays off ₦55 billion inherited debt in 12 months

Governor Otu pays off ₦55 billion inherited debt in 12 months

Trump Verdict: Soyinka considers reapplying for US Green Card

Trump Verdict: Soyinka considers reapplying for US Green Card

Dengue outbreaks reach 7.6 million across 90 countries, Americas hit hardest

Dengue outbreaks reach 7.6 million across 90 countries, Americas hit hardest

Military confirms killing of 5 soldiers by IPOB/ESN terrorists in Abia

Military confirms killing of 5 soldiers by IPOB/ESN terrorists in Abia

PCN shuts down 355 pharmacies, medicine shops in Jigawa for various violations

PCN shuts down 355 pharmacies, medicine shops in Jigawa for various violations

Bago slashes Abdulkadir Kure University tuition fee by 50% to ease financial burden

Bago slashes Abdulkadir Kure University tuition fee by 50% to ease financial burden

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

One of the shops sealed by NAFDAC in Abuja on Friday [NAN]

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners