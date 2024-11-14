Gov Okpebholo freezes Edo bank accounts, reverts Ministry of Roads to Works

Okpebholo gave the directive in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Thursday in Benin.

He warned that non-compliance by commercial banks as well as heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) would result in severe penalties.

“All bank accounts in all commercial banks are now frozen. Commercial banks must ensure strict adherence and prevent any withdrawal from government accounts until further notice,” the statement said.

Okpebholo stated that necessary investigations and financial reconciliations would determine subsequent actions. He also ordered the reversal of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to the old Ministry of Works with immediate effect.

The governor cited what he called a lack of completed bridges or significant road projects as a justification for changing the Ministry of Roads and Bridges back to the Ministry of Works.

“It is ironic that despite its name, the ministry did not construct a single bridge, not even a pedestrian one,” he added.