Oborevwori plans to aggressively upgrade roads, begins ₦78bn star projects in Delta State

Oborevwori gave the assurance on Monday in Effurun, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the ₦77.9 billion road and flyover projects awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC in Delta. The governor noted that road was a critical infrastructure driving the development of other sectors of the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four projects were awarded to the construction giant in Uvwie and Warri South local government areas of the state.

“The projects are as follows: the design and construction of flyover bridge from Enerhen Junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri in Uvwie and Warri South LGAs.

“The design and construction of road expansion and improvement works on the Section Of DSC/NPA expressway from Effurun Roundabout To DSC Roundabout on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) highway".

The project includes construction of a three-quarter Cloverleaf Interchange at the existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two pedestrian bridges in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area. The design and construction of flyover bridge at PTI Junction, on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Oborevwori said the cumulative contract sum for the four projects was over ₦77.99 billion, adding that the contractor had a completion period of 27 months.

“I stand here today filled with joy and excitement as we begin the process of giving Warri the desired facelift with this groundbreaking ceremony.

“This signals the commencement of construction of four key projects in the Warri/Effurun Metropolis.

“It is the fulfillment of a promise I made after my inauguration as Governor on May 29, this year. We have released the agreed sum as advance payment to the contractor.

“These four strategic projects are aimed at solving the gridlock often experienced between Effurun Roundabout, through PTI Road Junction, to DSC Roundabout on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway at Effurun.

“They will also ease vehicular movement at the stretch from Enerhen Junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri, in Uvwie and Warri South local government areas,” he stated.

The governor added that the projects would not only change the face of Warri/Effurun metropolis but ease tragic congestion and by implication, alleviate the suffering experienced daily by commuters.

He said that because of the strategic nature of the roads in the region, construction works would result in traffic disruptions, diversions, and other inconveniences to motorists and commuters. Oborevwori, however, said government and the contractor would take all reasonable steps to minimise the disruptions.

He appealed to motorists and pedestrians in the area to be patient, orderly, and obey traffic rules and regulations to facilitate ease of movement and reduce travel time through the construction area.

The governor further advised motorists to use the alternative routes in the vicinity whenever feasible, to reduce the volume of traffic in the construction area.

“The State Government has commenced a programme of maintenance and rehabilitation of these alternative routes to reduce inconvenience to travelers and motorists.

“I urge the contractor to work relentlessly to meet the schedule we have agreed on,” he added.

Oborevwori, however, urged the immediate communities and their leaders to appreciate the enormous investment government was making and solicited for their support to ensure the speedy completion of the projects.

Earlier, Dr Lars Richter, the Managing Director of Julius Berger PLC, assured that the project would be delivered within the stipulated period of 27 months. Also, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, thanked governor Oborevwori for the projects and promised to ensure their protection from the time of commencement to completion.

“Our youths need to be engaged. We will make sure the project is completed without any disturbances,” the king assured.

On his part, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, promised to ensure that the projects came to fruition. Represented by Dr Rowland Oritsejafor, the royal father said that the projects were unique because they would unite the people.