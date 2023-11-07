ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mutfwang presents ₦295bn for 2024 budget for Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the implementation of the budget will be peoples-oriented.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mutfwang said that the budget tagged “Budget of New Beginnings”, was aimed at laying a solid foundation for the people of the state. He said that the budget was made up of ₦157.6 billion recurrent and ₦137.9 billion capital expenditure.

He said the vision and mission of his administration was to intervene in areas such as security, agriculture, human capital development, public health and others.

“In the 2024 fiscal year, government is projecting the sum of ₦295.4 billion with ₦26.2 billion representing 18.98% for finance and economy while administration would take ₦22.2 billion representing 16.1%.

“Government earmarked for ₦20.6 billion representing 14.96% for land, housing and urban development, with ₦15 billion representing 11.59% for Water Sanitation while works and transport would take ₦14.3 billion representing 10.42%,’’ he said.

Mutfwang stated that the budget would be funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) federal allocation and other sources. The governor stated that the implementation of the budget would be peoples-oriented, thereby impacting positively on the lives of the citizenry.

He appealed to lawmakers to give the budget speedy attention and also solicited for their mutual understanding and cooperation in the passage of the budget. The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Moses Sule assured of the speedy passage of the budget in the interest of the Plateau people.

She called on government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) comply with the invitation of various house committees for speedy passage of the budget.

News Agency Of Nigeria

