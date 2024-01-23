Gov Mutfwang declares 24-hour curfew in Plateau LG as security worsens

The development was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

He said the curfew was declared due to the worsening security situation in the area.

“Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.

The statement reads, “He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

“He urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu Local Government Area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.

“He lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

“He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state."

The governor promised that the curfew would be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves.

It would be recalled that in December 2023, bandits attacked many communities in Plateau State killing over 160 people.