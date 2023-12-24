Gov Mohammed donates ₦100m to Bauchi vigilante groups

Mohammed announced the donation during a courtesy visit by the Commander General of the vigilante, Aliyu Shayi, on Saturday in Bauchi.

Mohammed tasked the joint vigilante groups to ensure effective utilisation of the fund to procure necessary materials to aid their operations.

The gesture, he said, would go a long way in supporting them to safeguard the state against all forms of crimes for sustainable social and economic development.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, I want to use this medium to appreciate the sacrifices of our vigilante groups toward securing our forests against criminal activities.

“The relative peace that we are enjoying has attracted investors to our state for massive investment in critical sectors of the economy.

“As a government, we are ready to sustain our partnership and support to all the security agencies as well as the vigilantes to complement the efforts and unwavering commitment of our administration in the area of security,” he said.

Earlier, Shayi said the group was working with over 70,000 vigilantes across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He said the governor’s support to the vigilante groups in discharging of their services could not be overemphasised.

