Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetshina was crowned the new queen after beating 25 other contestants from states in Nigeria in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant contest.

Following her victory, Adetshina will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Receiving Adetshina, an indigene of Amurri, Nkanu West Council Area of Enugu at the Government House, Enugu, Mbah said her doggedness represents the innate attribute of the people of Enugu State.

The governor said the beauty queen had demonstrated that with determination, the young could achieve their goals.

“I am very delighted to congratulate and welcome you to your homeland and we are proud to have you as a daughter of Enugu State.

“Your story is inspiring. You could see that despite all attempts to malign and discourage you, you demonstrated that you are a true daughter of Enugu State.

“You overcame those challenges with the grit and resilience the people of Enugu State are known for.

“With the height and the feat you have attained today, you are able to act as a major influence to our young people, girls in particular,” Mbah said.

He added that his administration’s investment in education was driven by the need to equip the youths to actualise their full potential.

The governor assured Adetsina of the support and goodwill of the people of the state as she competed for the international Miss Universe in Mexico.

Responding, Adetshina appreciated the government and people of Enugu State and Nigeria for the warm welcome and love accorded her.

She commended Mbah for prioritising education, pledging to work with the state to mentor and encourage the youths as a brand ambassador

“It has been a lovely experience coming to Nigeria. I feel accepted and loved. I also want to use the opportunity to commend you on your great work”.

She noted that although she had been living in South Africa, she had to withdraw from the Miss South Africa competition for lack of acceptance and the storm generated by her participation but Nigeria picked her up.

She expressed the readiness to serve as a beacon of hope to youths, especially young women.

“They said I am not South Africa enough because my name is Chidimma; and in the final week of the competition, I had to withdraw for my safety and that my family because the backlash was too much for me.

“After my withdrawal, I received an invitation from Silverbird, and I accepted that invitation to come and compete for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and I was crowned.