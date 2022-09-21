Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

The governor said it was hoped that the donation would boost the morale of police operatives in the Area Commands.

He noted that while the country’s security challenges were enormous, resources to tackle them were meagre, and said the donation was part of efforts to further strengthen security architecture in Oyo State.

He charged the police to engage more in intelligence-gathering and community policing, rather than running around after crime had been committed and the criminals already gone.

Gov. Makinde also assured that the state government would rebuild the Ojoo Police Station in Ibadan destroyed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests of 2020.

He said the rebuilding would be done “as soon as the Police releases the building plan’’.

Responding, CP Adebowale expressed appreciation of the state government’s gesture at providing the operational vehicles already mounted with security devices and gadgets and other logistics.