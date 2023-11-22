Gov Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

Lawal was the chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation before his selection as deputy governor and running mate to Makinde.

The governor’s media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated in Ibadan on Wednesday that the decision was taken at the state’s treasury board meeting held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He explained that the decision was in line with the promise made earlier by Makinde to delegate more powers to his deputy.

With the decision, the deputy governor will supervise the Ministry of Establishment and Training; the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Special Duties.

“Lawal is expected to oversee the Ministry of Establishment and Training with a view to structuring gratuity payments.

“He is also to guide the newly-established Ministry of Culture and Tourism, carved out of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, to drive Makinde’s vision of promoting tourism.