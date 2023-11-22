ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

News Agency Of Nigeria

With the decision, the deputy governor will supervise the Ministry of Establishment and Training; the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Special Duties.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

Lawal was the chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation before his selection as deputy governor and running mate to Makinde.

The governor’s media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated in Ibadan on Wednesday that the decision was taken at the state’s treasury board meeting held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He explained that the decision was in line with the promise made earlier by Makinde to delegate more powers to his deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the decision, the deputy governor will supervise the Ministry of Establishment and Training; the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Special Duties.

“Lawal is expected to oversee the Ministry of Establishment and Training with a view to structuring gratuity payments.

“He is also to guide the newly-established Ministry of Culture and Tourism, carved out of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, to drive Makinde’s vision of promoting tourism.

“Lawal is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the Oyo State Housing Corporation,’’ Olanrewaju stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagbaja visits late ex-COAS Alli’s family as tributes pour in

Lagbaja visits late ex-COAS Alli’s family as tributes pour in

Agbekoya deploys 4,000 security personnel to secure Southwest farmers

Agbekoya deploys 4,000 security personnel to secure Southwest farmers

Petrol tanker drivers say no more strike, promise to work with FG

Petrol tanker drivers say no more strike, promise to work with FG

Gov Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

Gov Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

Appeal Court reacts to controversial Kano verdict, admits typo in CTC

Appeal Court reacts to controversial Kano verdict, admits typo in CTC

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

EFCC arraigns businessman, company for alleged ₦822.4m fraud

EFCC arraigns businessman, company for alleged ₦822.4m fraud

Trending CTC reports affirming Yusuf as Kano Governor an error - APC

Trending CTC reports affirming Yusuf as Kano Governor an error - APC

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics