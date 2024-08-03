ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Lawal's good performance reason no one protested in Zamfara - PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lugga urged the people to continue to be law-abiding and pray for leaders to succeed in overcoming challenges affecting the country.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Its acting Chairman, Muktar Lugga, stated this on Friday in Gusau while reviewing the protests that have turned violent and degenerated into a looting spree in some neighbouring states.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the protests started on Thursday.

“Zamfara residents are happy with the state administration; they are happy that much is being achieved.

“The government has initiated many programmes and policies that have been beneficial. It has declared a state of emergency on education and health. It has also paid a backlog of gratuities.

“The administration has also constructed, or reconstructed, roads. It has renovated and equipped schools and hospitals and intervened in agricultural businesses, among others,” he said.

He agreed that there was hardship in the land, but expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu’s efforts would address the socioeconomic challenges of the country.

‘’In addition to what the state government is doing, we will continue to pray for the president to succeed in fixing the country’s economy.

‘’Hardship is everywhere, but all tiers of government are taking necessary measures to tackle the situation,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Gusau and other towns in the state have been quiet with no one showing up for the demonstration on Friday, the second day of the activity that is expected to continue till Aug. 10.

Gov Lawal's good performance reason no one protested in Zamfara - PDP

