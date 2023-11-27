Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in the state

Lawal made the call in a message he sent through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga, to the opening of the state’s 27th Qur’anic recitation competition. Terrorists abducted 100 men, women and children from Mutunji in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara on Friday.

The terrorists reportedly raided the community over the failure of the villagers to pay a ₦50 million protection levy the leader of the group earlier demanded. Led by their kingpin, known as Damina, the terrorists rode on motorcycles and surrounded the community after evening prayers on Friday.

Gov. Lawal said in his message to the Qur’anic recitation competition that: “on behalf of the state government, I extend condolences to families of those who lost their lives recently due to insecurity.

“The state government is aware of the challenges faced by some communities in the state.’’

He said the state government had recruited operatives of Community Protection Guards, a local vigilance group, as part of measures to provide lasting solutions to insecurity in the state.

“Since its inception, my administration has been making efforts to address security challenges bedeviling our communities.

“I am therefore appealing to people of the state to remain calm and continue to be patient.

“I believe with the measures put in place, very soon the security challenges will become history by God’s grace,’’ he said in the message delivered by Lugga.

Gov. Lawal also commended the Qur’anic recitation committee for organising the annual event. He noted that the recitation and memorisation of the holy book had a very significant impact in promoting peace and stability.