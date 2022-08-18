Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

The governor disclosed this during a meeting with leaders of Ukwa West LGA who paid him a solidarity visit in Aba.

Ikpeazu said the money would hit their bank account immediately the meeting ended on Wednesday.

He challenged them to ensure the project’s delivery before the end of September, to ensure Ukwa West LGA residents have their own dedicated source of electricity.

Ikpeazu also announced that he had released funds to the contractor handling the Uratta – Umuozuo – Umuekechi – Obokwe – Ugwati road.

The governor told them that the first phase of the project, which covered Uratta to Umuekechi, had been completed.

He said the second phase of the project from Umuekechi to Ugwati would commence from Aug. 22, promising that the work would not stop until completion.

He, therefore, tasked the people of the area to own the project and cooperate with the contractor.

Ikpeazu also assured the LGA that government would soon announce the appointment of its indigene as the substantive Chairman of Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC).

He told the delegation that he delayed the appointment to ensure that all issues surrounding the matter were properly addressed before the announcement.

He reiterated that Asa sons and daughters must be the only ones to be appointed Chairman of ASOPADEC and tasked them to support whoever is eventually appointed.

Ikpeazu told them that Enyimba Economic City Project remained the most audacious economic development project in the entire South East of Nigeria.

He said that Afrexim Bank had invested $150 million into the project while the Federal Government handed the management of its 20 per cent equity holding in the project through the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The governor said another crucial meeting on the project would hold in Barbados soon where he would require an indigene of Ukwa West to accompany him.

He urged the leaders and people of Ukwa West to remain steadfast in their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vote for the it in 2023 elections.

The leader of the delegation, Chief Don Ubani, told the governor that the people of Ukwa West LGA were fully behind the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He thanked Ikpeazu for the release of the funds for the Asa Electricity Project and assured him that the funds would be judiciously used for quick completion of the project.

He told the governor that Asa people had adopted him as their sole candidate for the Senatorial seat in 2023.

He also said a motion for that was moved by the member representing Ukwa West State Constituency at the State Assembly, Mr Goddy Adiele.

Those present at the meeting were the Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu, Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sam Nwogu, and Mr Chinedum Elechi.