Gov Diri’s late father, exemplary teacher, public servant — Osinbajo

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his tribute, Osinbajo described the late Diri as an exemplary teacher, public servant and community who served his community and the church with commitment.

Pa Diri, who passed on Feb. 12 at the age of 88, was the father of Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

The funeral service, which was held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Sampou, attracted prominent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour party in the last presidential election, governors, governors-elect, members of the National Assembly, judiciary, traditional rulers, representatives of service chiefs among others were also at the service.

“Let me begin by saying that it is a very big honour to be here; to honour and to celebrate the life and times of Pa Diri, who as we all know, was an exemplary teacher, public servant, a lay reader in the Anglican Church and a community leader.

“I think that President Jonathan said it all when he mentioned the array of dignitaries and people from all walks of life who are here to celebrate the late Pa Diri.

“When he was teaching here in Sampou and I believe he also taught in Ekeremor Local Government Area in Ayamasa, a border town between Bayelsa and Delta States and so many other places where he taught, he impacted lives.

“He brought up the children of so many people—nurturing the aspirations of thousands of young men and women.’’

The vice president said that the deceased could not have imagined that he would receive such a grand treatment upon death when he passed on.

He said the late Pa Diri would have preferred to be celebrated in a humble way.

“He certainly could never have imagined that the whole of Nigeria will gather here to celebrate him; but that is a lesson we learn from the Scripture; the Bible says that, “in all labour, there is profit,’’ –Proverbs 14: 23.

“All the labour, decent labour doing the right things as a teacher; as a mentor, the reward came; not just in his son becoming governor, but look at the array of individuals today to celebrate this humble teacher.

“So, we bless the Lord for his life; we bless the Lord for the testimony of such a great life; and we thank God that we have examples of people like him; who did the right things; served their communities well, churchmen, in his own case, a lay reader, a community leader; built men and women.

“And we pray that the Almighty God will console the entire family who has lost such a great individual.

So, on behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria, and on behalf of Chief Obasanjo and all of us who are gathered here today, I will like to express our sincere condolences to my dear brother, Gov. Diri, his wife, and all members of the family,‘’ he said.

Earlier in his sermon, Most Rev. Blessing Enyinda, Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, said there was time for everything.

According to him, nothing happens by mistake, as every human being has a time designed for his birth and for his death.

He said that the deceased lived a good and impactful life.

“God allowed you to be alive for a purpose, one to worship him.

“Pa Abraham was an astute teacher who raised his children well; he was trustworthy

“Use the opportunity you have to the glory of God and for the benefit of the people,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

