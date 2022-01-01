RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The governor urges the judges to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.

Governor Douye Diri and the newly appointed judges (TheNation)
Governor Douye Diri and the newly appointed judges (TheNation)

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has sworn-in his second wife, Mrs. Patience Zuofa-Diri and three other persons as judges of the state High Court.

Recommended articles

The new judges took their oath of office inside the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa on Friday, December 31, 2021.

This according to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The three other judges are; James Lookie, a former registrar of the state high court; Dr. Simon Amaduobogha, a Law lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU); and Mrs. Christine Enegesi, a legal practitioner.

The governor while congratulating the judges on their appointment urged them to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.

Diri also commended the NJC, the state Judicial Service Commission, the state Chief Judge and the Chief Justice of Nigeria for endorsing the nomination of the judges and facilitating the process.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife

Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife

INEC explains why it can't remove names of dead persons from voter register

INEC explains why it can't remove names of dead persons from voter register

Buhari urges Nigerians to welcome 2022 with hope, says Nigeria's future will be written in gold

Buhari urges Nigerians to welcome 2022 with hope, says Nigeria's future will be written in gold

Buhari decorates Commander, PAF, restates commitment to wellbeing of military

Buhari decorates Commander, PAF, restates commitment to wellbeing of military

CAN urges churches to maintain COVID-19 protocols

CAN urges churches to maintain COVID-19 protocols

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

FG to float Science and Tech TV early 2022 - Minister

FG to float Science and Tech TV early 2022 - Minister

Buhari approves 8th extension of deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

Buhari approves 8th extension of deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

Amaechi summons Chinese contractors over disappointing pace of work at Daura Transport University

Amaechi summons Chinese contractors over disappointing pace of work at Daura Transport University

Trending

NAFDAC warns Nigerian men against use of sex enhancement drugs

NAFDAC warns Nigerian men against use of sex enhancement drugs

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)

Obasanjo blasts Edwin Clark, says he's rude

Obasanjo (Right) and Clark (Punch newspaper)