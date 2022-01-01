Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife

The new judges took their oath of office inside the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa on Friday, December 31, 2021.

This according to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The three other judges are; James Lookie, a former registrar of the state high court; Dr. Simon Amaduobogha, a Law lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU); and Mrs. Christine Enegesi, a legal practitioner.

The governor while congratulating the judges on their appointment urged them to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.