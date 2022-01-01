Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has sworn-in his second wife, Mrs. Patience Zuofa-Diri and three other persons as judges of the state High Court.
Gov Diri swears in 4 new judges including his 2nd wife
The governor urges the judges to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.
The new judges took their oath of office inside the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa on Friday, December 31, 2021.
This according to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The three other judges are; James Lookie, a former registrar of the state high court; Dr. Simon Amaduobogha, a Law lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU); and Mrs. Christine Enegesi, a legal practitioner.
The governor while congratulating the judges on their appointment urged them to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.
Diri also commended the NJC, the state Judicial Service Commission, the state Chief Judge and the Chief Justice of Nigeria for endorsing the nomination of the judges and facilitating the process.
