Gov. Buni approves ₦667m for payment of 475 pensioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

DG, Press and Media stated that the approval followed a screening and verification of the pensioners by a committee earlier constituted by the state government.

The approval is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Friday. He said the approval followed a screening and verification of the pensioners by a committee earlier constituted by the state government.

“The committee has verified a total of 475 beneficiaries and hereby attached lists of beneficiaries and summary according to local government areas for both living and deceased pensioners,” Mohammed said.

He assured that the state government would settle all outstanding pensions owed retired workers in the state.

