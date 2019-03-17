Bello made the remark after setting a bonfire to mark the 2018 West African Social Activity (WASA) for the Headquarters of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and the 31 Artillery Brigade in Minna.

I want to commend the efforts of the military in assisting other security agencies in securing lives and property of residents of the state.

Niger state is one of the most secured states in the country today because we have joint task force of the military and other security services to secure the state, he said.

Bello noted that during the just concluded general elections in the state, the military conducted themselves professionally and discharged their duties effectively.

The Governor who was represented by his Special Adviser, Security Affairs, Brig. Gen. Ndagulu Imam (rtd), urged the military to always maintain good relationship with the civil population while discharging their duties.

Also, Maj. Gen. Ademoh Salihu, Commander TRADOC, said the event was a social activity to celebrate the previous year and ursher in the new year.

Salihu who was represented by Maj. Gen. Sagir Yaro, Chief of Training TRADOC, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai for making the social activity possible.