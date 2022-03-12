RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Bagudu condoles families of victims of Dukku barracks attack

Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has consoled families of victims of bandits attack on the 1 battalion Dukku barracks in Birnin Kebbi.

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

The governor expressed his condolences on Friday when he attended special prayers in the barrack’s central mosque for restoration of peace and for victims of the attack.

Bagudu was accompanied by Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri, Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba- Bena, and other government officials.

He said he was in the barracks to offer his condolence and to take part in special prayers for the victims of bandits attack, the gallant soldiers and vigilantes who lost their lives.

Bagudu also sympathised with the families who lost their loved ones and those who sustained various degrees of injuries while wishing them quick recovery.

He said: “We are here on a very sad note to commiserate with each other, on the challenges in the last few days among others, a number of the security personnel lost their lives.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Government and people of Kebbi state, we offer our condolences and pray for those who lost their lives.

“As Muslims and Christians we all believe in destiny. The recent happenings is destined by God, we pray that God will avert future occurrence.

“We fervently pray for the repose of the souls who died and once again sympathised with their families.

“We pray for restoration of lasting peace and tranquility to Kebbi and Nigeria at large.”

Bagudu urged people to demonstrate sympathy to the families of the deceased by assisting particularly widows and orphans within their midst.

The governor assured that security agencies under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari would restore peace to troubled areas in the country.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Dukku Barracks Central Mosque, Imam Mukhtar Muhammad, offered special prayers for peace in the country as well as for all those who died in the attack in Kanya of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

The Imam asked for God’s intervention to protect all Nigerians and support the security agencies triumph over the obnoxious activities of the bandits.

He commended the governor for his immense care and support to the families of the slain soldiers across the state.

Bagudu had on Thursday directed Mosques and Churches to offer special prayers on Friday and Sunday, respectively, following the recent killings by bandits in part of Zuru Emirate.

