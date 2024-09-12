ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Bago gives condition for ₦70k minimum wage payment in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bago thanked the union leaders for the mutual relationship with the state government and appealed to them to look inward and continue to collaborate with the government.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State.
Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State.

He said this in an interview with newsmen after declaring open the 2024 quadrennial state delegate conference of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Bago, represented by his deputy, Yakubu Garba, said that the state government was waiting for its implementation at the national level.

“The issue of minimum wage is a done deal, we are waiting for it as far as funds are available, and we will not hesitate to ensure the implementation in the state,” he said.

He disclosed that back-log of salaries of health workers had been paid as well as the ongoing renovation of 100 healthcare facilities for a conducive working environment.

He said that the government had consistently paid counterpart funds, adding that the state Ministry for Primary Healthcare Development was created to cater to the welfare of health workers.

Bago thanked the union leaders for the mutual relationship with the state government and appealed to them to look inward and continue to collaborate with the government.

According to him, workers have the right to agitate for their entitlements but should also consider what the government is doing to ensure their welfare.

The governor advised the incoming executives of MHWUN to put aside their interests and prioritise members' interests.

In his address, Abdullahi Erena, the state Chairman of MHWUN, said the conference was to elect new leadership that would pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.

He said the union had faced challenges such as the global pandemic, economic uncertainties, healthcare demands, and banditry, but had remained committed to providing healthcare services.

In his remarks, Dr Kabir Sani, National President of MHWUN, called on Nigerians to condemn the recent increment in fuel pump price and called on the government to revert it.

He said the union was committed to supporting any lawful action by organised labour to save workers and Nigerians from economic challenges.

Also, Malam Idris Lafene, Niger Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), called for unity among unions and condemned the recent increase in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs.

