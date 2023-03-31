The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said on completion of the housemanship, the doctors would be posted to various health facilities across the state.

Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru
Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruits are among the 60 students sponsored by the state government in 2016 to study medicine in China.

Briefing newsman on the development in Dutse on Thursday, Dr Salisu Muazu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said Badaru gave the directive after the 32 benefiaries passed their examination from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Muazu added that the benefiaries, who visited the governor in his office on Thursday, expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to them by the present administration in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the 32 medical doctors have been sent to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Dutse, and the Federal Medical Centre Birninkudu, for their housemanship.

He said on completion of the housemanship, the doctors would be posted to various health facilities across the state.

According to him, the remaining 28 beneficiaries will also join the housemanship as soon as they pass the Medical and Dental Council Examination.

The permanent secretary added that the benefiaries have been bonded to serve the state for three years, including the period of the housemanship.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sport and Culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, has disclosed that aside the 60 students sponsored to China, the administration had also recently sponsored another set of 160 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the new set included 100 females who are expected to study various medical courses in Sudan.

Ibrahim noted that the gesture was aimed at providing enough manpower to manage the newly constructed and upgraded primary and tertiary health facilities across the state.

He added that it was also to make access to quality healthcare services easy and affordable to residents in the state.

On his part, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Lawan Yunusa, said that the benefiaries were selected based on merit after thorough examination and screening.

He, therefore, enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture by staying to serve, no matter how remote or hard-to-reach areas they may be posted to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr AbdulRahman Wada, expressed their commitment to reciprocate the gesture by serving the state to the best of their ability.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Benue PDP suspends officials who suspended national chairman Ayu

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

300 Christian pilgrims depart for Israel, Jordan

300 Christian pilgrims depart for Israel, Jordan

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Ikpeazu accuses Abia Returning Officer of favouring Labour Party

Ikpeazu accuses Abia Returning Officer of favouring Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners