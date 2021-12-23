RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor says the annual carnival yields very little to the state's coffers.

Cross River Governor Ben Ayade
Cross River Governor Ben Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State says life in Cross River should not always be about Christmas carnivals and aesthetics like lawns, bright lights and decorations.

Recommended articles

Calabar, the Cross River State capital, was famous for street carnivals at Christmas time, complete with an array of costumes and colours worn by the competing bands.

The city was the number one destination for Nigerians looking for a good time at Christmas.

The city was also a picture in serenity and tourist attractions, thanks to its boulevards, smooth roads, museums, lush green gardens and regularly painted kerbs or road markings.

On Ayade's watch however, Calabar has lost most of its shine and sheen; and the annual Christmas carnival lost a lot of its glow and draw before it was packed up for the second year running, for reasons the governor adduced to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I took over a state that is basically a civil service state, happy with dancing on the streets during Christmas in the name of carnivals which does not really yield much to the state," the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes Governor Ayade as saying.

He adds that: “Experience has shown that the money we spend on hosting the carnival is far more than whatever comes into the state after it.

“Unfortunately, it is difficult for many people to see the big dreams of the governor as they prefer the filling of potholes, planting grasses, hosting carnivals and paying salaries."

Governor Ayade adds that if Cross River must grow, it must go beyond being a civil service state with a salary mentality.

The governor has been widely criticized in Cross River for embarking on white elephant projects like "Spaghetti Highway," "Calas-Vegas" etc, and for naming his annual budgets in grandiloquent fashion.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

Lagos govt appeals for understanding over scarcity of Moderna vaccine

Lagos govt appeals for understanding over scarcity of Moderna vaccine

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

ISWAP bombs Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

ISWAP bombs Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

What should be done after Buhari rejected electoral amendment bill [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What should be done after Buhari rejected electoral amendment bill [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Gov Ayade bows to pressure, halts plan to sell state-owned companies

Gov Ayade bows to pressure, halts plan to sell state-owned companies

Buhari arrives Maiduguri to inaugurate developmental projects

Buhari arrives Maiduguri to inaugurate developmental projects

Only 1,000 people visited Ibadan Museum in 2021

Only 1,000 people visited Ibadan Museum in 2021

Trending

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. [NCS]