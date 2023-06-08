The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gov. Aliyu constitutes 19-member committee to review govt assets auction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bawa said members of the committee included retired Col. Garba Moyi, Isa Achida, Dalhatu Mamman, Muhammad Harande, Nasiru Bodinga and Mu’azu Sulaiman.

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State
Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, Malam Abubakar Bawa, the Press Secretary to the governor, revealed that the committee is to be Chaired by Alhaji Jelani Kalgo with Malam Mustafa Alkali as Secretary.

Others are Sanusi Danfulani, Ibrahim Hassan, Isa Maishinkafa, Nasiru Manjo, Abubakar Salame and representatives of Ministries of Works, Local Government and Board of survey.

Also included in the committee are representatives of Commissioner of Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The spokesman added that “the committee’s terms of reference is to, among other things, review all the wasteful and unnecessary auction of the government’s assets”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

