Akeredolu gave this advice on Wednesday in Ikare-Akoko at the terminal parade of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation course.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Dotun Owanikin, said the welfare and security of the corps members remained a top priority of his administration.

Akeredolu also urged corps members to flee from all negative acts that could tarnish the image of the scheme.

“I wish to state categorically that the state will continually ensure that the security and welfare of corps members deployed to the state receive a priority attention.

”Ondo State is relatively peaceful and secure but I urge you to be security conscious.

“I want to acknowledge the immense and invaluable contributions of the management of the NYSC and all stakeholders to the development of the state.

“I heartily commend the NYSC for its efforts towards ensuring that these corps members were properly groomed and monitored during the orientation course,” he said.