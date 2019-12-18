Babajide Sanwo-Olu's election as Lagos governor has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The court's unanimous judgment was delivered on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, by Justice Paul Galinje.

Galinje, who delivered the lead judgments in the two appeals, held that the appeals lacked merit.

According to him, the reliefs sought by the appellant do not fall within the ambit of the schedule of the electoral act and that prayers sort before the court in an election matter are jurisdictional and must fall within the reliefs allowed by the law in section 138 of the electoral act.