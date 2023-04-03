The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave

News Agency Of Nigeria

It added that the leave would commence from April 3 to April 25, 2023, with both days inclusive.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Monday in Akure.

According to the statement, the letter has been transmitted to the state house of assembly through the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun.

It added that the leave would commence from April 3 to April 25, 2023, with both days inclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Gov. Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.

“The Governor will resume work on Wednesday, 26th April, 2023,” the statement concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Gov. Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave

Gov. Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave

Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

Ndume doesn't want 10th national assembly leadership to be regionally zoned

Ndume doesn't want 10th national assembly leadership to be regionally zoned

German village elects 29-year-old Syrian refugee as Mayor

German village elects 29-year-old Syrian refugee as Mayor

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

FG buys 10 firefighting trucks worth ₦‎12 billion for airports

FG buys 10 firefighting trucks worth ₦‎12 billion for airports

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday