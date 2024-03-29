ADVERTISEMENT
You make bold decisions & live with consequences - Ondo Gov hails Tinubu at 72

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that Tinubu is an executioner of progressive politics meant for the advancement of mankind and the society at large.

President Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [Arise News]

Aiyedatiwa stated this in his heartfelt message titled: ‘Happy 72nd Birthday to our President and Leader’ on Friday in Akure. Aiyedatiwa, who likened the President to the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, said it was no coincidence that they shared the same birth month.

The governor also described Tinubu as an incurable subscriber and executioner of progressive politics meant for the advancement of mankind and the society at large.

“As our leader, I am in awe of your uncanny ability to make bold decisions in the overall interest of the people and live with the consequences that may come off thereafter without caving in under pressure.

“Your leadership of the country at these trying times and the stability you have brought despite myriad of challenges, further validate the litany of stellar achievements you recorded when you governed Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

“We will continue to appreciate your genuine interest in and commitment to the development of Ondo state as exemplified by the fatherly role you played in entrenching political stability in our state when we needed it the most.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, it is my prayer and the prayer of the good people of Ondo state that you continue to lead the country to a safe harbour in good health and comfort,” Aiyedatiwa said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

