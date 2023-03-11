Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on Sept. 27, 2022.

Inspecting the site of the university, Adeleke said the institution had come to stay and that his administration would soon release details of its plans for it.

“I am here to assess the actual state of the University of Ilesa and rub minds with our people on moving Ijeshaland forward.

“My goal is to ensure that the university is properly established just as the PDP government of former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola did on the establishment of Osun State University.

“The review committee has submitted its report and I am issuing a White Paper,’’ he said.

Adeleke inaugurated an 11-man ad-hoc committee on Jan. 10 to review the establishment of the university.

He said the committee would review and assess funding requirements for the eventual take-off of the university.

He said the committee would ensure modalities for phased implementation such that faculties and courses of study would be matched with funding requirements at each phase.

Adeleke also frowned at illegal mining, which had polluted the water body in Ilesa.