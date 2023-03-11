ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun declared in Osogbo on Friday that he was not stopping the establishment of University of Ilesa.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun

Recommended articles

Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on Sept. 27, 2022.

Inspecting the site of the university, Adeleke said the institution had come to stay and that his administration would soon release details of its plans for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am here to assess the actual state of the University of Ilesa and rub minds with our people on moving Ijeshaland forward.

“My goal is to ensure that the university is properly established just as the PDP government of former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola did on the establishment of Osun State University.

“The review committee has submitted its report and I am issuing a White Paper,’’ he said.

Adeleke inaugurated an 11-man ad-hoc committee on Jan. 10 to review the establishment of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the committee would review and assess funding requirements for the eventual take-off of the university.

He said the committee would ensure modalities for phased implementation such that faculties and courses of study would be matched with funding requirements at each phase.

Adeleke also frowned at illegal mining, which had polluted the water body in Ilesa.

He said government would soon issue a report on strategies to address water and environmental pollution in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

UN frowns at killing of 30 fishermen, farmers by terrorists in Borno

UN frowns at killing of 30 fishermen, farmers by terrorists in Borno

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine across the country

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine across the country

'Ikpeazu's automatic promotion of workers not captured in 2023 budget'

'Ikpeazu's automatic promotion of workers not captured in 2023 budget'

Winners of Kellogg's Superstars Essay Competition 4.0 receive educational grants

Winners of Kellogg's Superstars Essay Competition 4.0 receive educational grants

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration