Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke urged the cabinet members to focus on serious state matters rather than lobbying around issues of personal benefits.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke also set up a monitoring and evaluation unit for quarterly performance reviews of cabinet members.

A statement by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment on Wednesday in Osogbo, quoted the governor as making the remarks while addressing the maiden State Executive Council meeting.

Adeleke also directed council members “to redouble their efforts in service delivery to the people.

“We should note particularly that 2024 is a critical year for this administration.

“By December, we will be reaching the mid-term. We must move fast in the implementation of our sectoral plans.

“You all must work hard in your various ministries to achieve set goals.

“Kindly be informed that I have set up a discreet monitoring and evaluation team to prepare quarterly reports on ministries and assess the performance of members of the cabinet.

“Even though you did not sign a performance bond on assumption of office, you will henceforth be evaluated on your service delivery.

“We will not hesitate to remove from office any appointee that fails to deliver based on Monitoring and Evaluation reports,” he said.

Adeleke urged the cabinet members to focus on serious state matters rather than lobbying around issues of personal benefits.

Also, the council approved the appointment of six new traditional rulers in the state.

The statement said all the appointments were with immediate effect.

In addition, the council approved the elevation of 11 more traditional rulers in Osun state to a Part II (Recognised) Status of the Chief Law, Cap 25, Laws of Osun state, 2002.

News Agency Of Nigeria

