Gov Adeleke declares 3-day mourning for late Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

Adeleke also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast in the state during the period. This is contained in a statement by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Thursday, in Osogbo.

Alimi said that condolence registers had also been opened at the government house and governor’s office for condolence messages. The commissioner said that the mourning period was to start on Thursday (today) and end on Saturday.

According to him, Lagabaja’s death is devastating, a colossal loss to humanity, and the nation cannot be forgotten.

"Government is sad at this irreparable loss of one of the glory of Osun state, and we particularly condole with the Lagbaja family of Ilobu, the Olobu of Ilobu and everyone.

“Once again, we pray God repose the soul of late Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and grant him Aljanna Firdaus Ameen”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidency through Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday morning announced the passing of Lagbaja at 56.

Onanuga stated that Lagbaja died on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness. Lagbaja, who was born on February 28, 1968, was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.