Gov Adeleke celebrates 'big brother' Oyetola at 69

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke conveyed the heartfelt good wishes of Osun people to the former governor.

Gov Adeleke celebrates 'big brother' Oyetola at 69. [Twitter:@election3524]
Adeleke, in his congratulatory message on Friday in Osogbo, prayed to God to grant the minister more blessed years on earth.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate my dear big brother on the occasion of his birthday. I thank God for granting my predecessor another blessed year.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, I convey our heartfelt good wishes.

”Wherever my brother is, he should please enjoy his day”, he said.

