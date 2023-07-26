ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Bayo Wahab

Omishore has for years been a leading advocate for gender equality and youth inclusion in politics and governance.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and Multilateral Relations. [Bankole Omisore]
This was announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when the governor assigned portfolios to special advisers in the state.

He was the lead coordinator of the Made-In-Nigeria Initiative, engineered by the Office of the President of the Nigerian Senate between 2015 and 2019.

Omishore was also one of the lead facilitators in the promotion of the Procurement Act, a law, which is aimed at stimulating local production, promoting the patronage and consumption of local products, and enhancing the value of the naira.

In 2011, he was appointed as Special Assistant on Media and Advocacy to Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki of Kwara Central Senatorial District which facilitated his return to Nigeria and later promoted to Senior Special Assistant on International Relations in 2016 when Saraki was President of Nigerian Senate.

He attended Coppin State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Management Science. He also has a certificate in digital transformation in journalism from the New York School of Journalism; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning — Strategy For Leading Business Transformation from North Western Kellogg and has Evidence in Public Policy from the University of Oxford- Blavatnik School of Government in View.

As a cabinet-level special adviser, Omishore is expected to implement the 17 goals of the Sustainable Development and report on all SDGs engagement and projects in the state.

He is also expected to use the SDGs platform to drive innovation for an enabling environment that will create jobs, drive local consumption of agric produce in the state, reduce hunger and improve quality health coverage.

