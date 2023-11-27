After taking over from former President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023, President Tinubu introduced some economic reforms to address the country's economic challenges.

These policies, which include the floating of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidy, have subjected Nigerians to hardship as fuel and food costs soar.

However, while speaking on Channels TV on Sunday, November 27, 2023, Governor Abiodun was optimistic, saying with Tinubu’s economic policies, Nigeria would be better off in the long run.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been very bold and audacious. They have taken the bull by the horns. They have done what no other government has done in the history of Nigeria.”

“They have had to deregulate to save Nigerians and they deregulated at a time when the pricing of petroleum was at the largest margin. But knowing fully well, they either did that then or the country would be brought to its knees. Like they said, there can’t be any gain without pain. He has inherited an administration that was almost comatose.”

The governor said despite the rising cost of living in the country due to the fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the naira, he is confident that President Tinubu would turn around the country.

“You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant,”

“So, he is someone who is very spot on and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Abiodun said.

