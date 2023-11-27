ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu’s govt has done what past administrations couldn't do  —  Dapo Abiodun

Bayo Wahab

Abiodun believes that, with Tinubu’s economic policies, Nigeria would be better off in the long run.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Punch]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Punch]

Recommended articles

After taking over from former President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023, President Tinubu introduced some economic reforms to address the country's economic challenges.

These policies, which include the floating of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidy, have subjected Nigerians to hardship as fuel and food costs soar.

However, while speaking on Channels TV on Sunday, November 27, 2023, Governor Abiodun was optimistic, saying with Tinubu’s economic policies, Nigeria would be better off in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been very bold and audacious. They have taken the bull by the horns. They have done what no other government has done in the history of Nigeria.”

“They have had to deregulate to save Nigerians and they deregulated at a time when the pricing of petroleum was at the largest margin. But knowing fully well, they either did that then or the country would be brought to its knees. Like they said, there can’t be any gain without pain. He has inherited an administration that was almost comatose.”

The governor said despite the rising cost of living in the country due to the fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the naira, he is confident that President Tinubu would turn around the country.

“You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant,

“So, he is someone who is very spot on and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Abiodun said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiodun's interview on Channels Television took place two days after the Appeal Court in Lagos affirmed his re-election as the duly elected Governor of Ogun State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister urges medical practitioners to prioritise exercise for optimal service delivery

Minister urges medical practitioners to prioritise exercise for optimal service delivery

Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC

If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC

Nigeria ranks highest in UK for international student dependents

Nigeria ranks highest in UK for international student dependents

Kogi APC campaign council denies SDP's allegations of INEC office attack plot

Kogi APC campaign council denies SDP's allegations of INEC office attack plot

Over 72,000 people in Ashanti Region estimated to be living with HIV

Over 72,000 people in Ashanti Region estimated to be living with HIV

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state (Guardian)

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Mohammed Chris Alli [Guardian]

Former Chief of Army Staff Mohammed Chris Alli passes away at 78