Gov Abiodun approves ₦75m loan for plank sellers, butchers

The governor announced the approval on Wednesday in Abeokuta , during a meeting with plank sellers at the market

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAM)reports that the governor equally approved ₦50million loan for members of the Butchers Association of Nigeria, Ogun branch.

He said the ₦25 million for plank sellers was the first tranche of the loan.

The governor said he would release another tranche of ₦25million if the initial loan was judiciously utilised by members of association.

The governor commended the plank sellers for supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress during the Feb.25 elections.

He charged them to go all out on Saturday and vote for the continued development of the state.

Addressing leaders and members of the Butchers Association in a separate meeting in Abeokuta, Abiodun said that the approved ₦50million revolving loan should be used for the purpose it was meant for.

The governor said that he would be willing to increase the amount if the first tranche was judiciously utilised by members of the association.

He also promised that he would upgrade the Lafenwa Abattoir to a modern one,saying toilet and bathroom facilities would be provided for use of butchers.

The governor said that his administration would continue to support the development of the association.

He urged the association to protect the refrigerating van that was recently presented to them through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, and said that a brand new bus would be provided for the association.

In their separate remarks, the state Chairman, Plank Sellers Association of Nigeria; Semiu Makinde and his counterpart in the Butchers Association of Nigeria, Shagari Amodu, commended Abiodun for supporting the development of medium and small enterprises in the state