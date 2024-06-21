ADVERTISEMENT
Gov AbdulRazaq wants Nigerians to appreciate Police, Army's sacrifices more

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged Nigerians to appreciate and honour the security forces deployed in internal operations and during emergencies and cease all attacks on them.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
The governor said this at the commissioning of a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre, a special intervention project of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. T. A. Lagbaja.

He commended the Federal Government and the Chief of Army Staff for establishing the CBT centre, saying it would aid skills acquisition and boost the socio-economic growth of the area.

“This computer centre means a lot for the socio-economic growth of this community. Not only does it nudge members of the community towards the acquisition of necessary skills for this age, it opens up new frontiers of socio-economic benefits for Igbaja and communities around it.

“I am also fascinated by the spirit behind this project. It is timely and necessary. The need for better military-civil relations cannot be over-emphasised.

“Recent developments in our country suggest the need to deepen citizens’ appreciation of sacrifices that our security forces make to keep us safe, stabilise the fabric of our society, and ward off every threat against the Nigerian state.

“Over the last two decades, the military has played very important roles to support civilian authorities at all times, including at a time when our country came under intense pressure from hostile non-state actors,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq urged Nigerians to appreciate and honour the security forces deployed in internal operations and during emergencies and cease all attacks on them.

Earlier, the CoAS had said the project’s execution further affirmed the transformational drive of the Nigerian Army towards achieving its constitutional responsibility through a non-kinetic line of operations.

The Army chief, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu thanked the governor and people of the state for their continued support for the operations of the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army has received tremendous support from your government. It is also gladdening to note that we have enjoyed cordial working relationships with you over the years.

“Your support has contributed immensely to our operational success within the state and the entire North-Central region,” Lagbaja added.

Maj.-Gen. Adelokun Eyitayo, a serving military officer and native of Igbaja land, thanked the CoAS for his approval of the project and his unwavering support for its delivery. He also appreciated the governor for directing the purchase and supply of his three books for use by students of public secondary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was executed by Eyitayo who also launched three books. The books are titled “Life of Prince Daud and Spirituality”, “Tears for Suni and Titi” and “The Boy on the Highland".

The commissioning was also attended by the Elese of Igbajaland, Oba Ahmed Awuni, and the Arepo III, amongst several others.

